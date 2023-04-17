Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Velika Gorica, Croatia

2 room apartmentin Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 155,000
Velika Gorica, Slavka Kolara Street Two-room apartment of 59.60m2 on the 4th floor in a bui…
3 room apartmentin Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 187,376
I24974 Pleška
4 room apartmentin Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 232,826
I24970 Pleška
3 room apartmentin Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 94 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 206,144
I24973 Pleška
4 room apartmentin Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 185,000
I24370 Ulica kralja Tomislava
5 room apartmentin Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 122 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 268,400
I24016 Andrije Kačića Miošića
5 room apartmentin Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 142 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 312,400
I24012 Andrije Kačića Miošića
2 room apartmentin Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
I23783 Plepelićeva
