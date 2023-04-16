Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Grad Umag
  5. Umag
  6. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Umag, Croatia

Duplex To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 79 m²
€ 233,803
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling an apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consi…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 79 m²
€ 232,037
Apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consists of a 2nd floor kitchen with living r…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 73 m²
€ 216,192
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with sea view. It consists of …
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 71 m²
€ 210,508
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with a view of sports fields an…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir