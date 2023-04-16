Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Grad Umag
  5. Umag
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Umag, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
1 bath 81 m²
€ 309,548
Special occasion !!! New building, 3 km from Umag and only a few meters from the sea !!!!Jus…
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 85 m²
€ 221,000
Apartment for sale in a new building of three-sided orientation, on the third floor with a s…
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 69 m²
€ 183,000
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 67 m²
€ 184,000
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 119 m²
Price on request
The apartment is located on the ground floor and consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ha…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir