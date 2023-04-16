Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Umag, Croatia

27 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Umag, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
A beautiful villa for sale, located in an exclusive location in the residential part of Umag…
1 room apartmentin Monterol, Croatia
1 room apartment
Monterol, Croatia
1 bath 47 m²
€ 227,538
We are selling an apartment on the 1st floor of a building that has only 5 apartments. The l…
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
1 bath 81 m²
€ 309,548
Special occasion !!! New building, 3 km from Umag and only a few meters from the sea !!!!Jus…
2 room apartmentin Finida, Croatia
2 room apartment
Finida, Croatia
1 bath 74 m²
€ 196,550
Apartment for sale in a new building on the first floor of one-sided orientation of 74m2. …
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 85 m²
€ 221,000
Apartment for sale in a new building of three-sided orientation, on the second floor.They co…
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 85 m²
€ 221,000
Apartment for sale in a new building of three-sided orientation, on the third floor with a s…
4 room apartmentin Monterol, Croatia
4 room apartment
Monterol, Croatia
4 bath 264 m²
€ 610,000
Beautifully decorated house with 3 apartments for sale, 250 m from the beaches and 250 m fro…
Villa 3 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4 bath 260 m²
€ 1,250,000
We proudly present a brand new 5 star villa for sale on the beach in Umag. The villa …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Umag, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
7 bath 400 m²
€ 1,800,000
Searching for a luxury estate in Umag? Welcome to Istria and the most northern town called U…
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 67 m²
€ 184,000
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 69 m²
€ 183,000
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 79 m²
€ 233,803
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling an apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consi…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 79 m²
€ 232,037
Apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consists of a 2nd floor kitchen with living r…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 73 m²
€ 216,192
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with sea view. It consists of …
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 71 m²
€ 210,508
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with a view of sports fields an…
Villa 2 room villain Krizine, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Krizine, Croatia
2 bath 130 m²
€ 320,000
A detached house with a swimming pool for sale, only 5 km away from the sea. It was complete…
Villa 3 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Umag, Croatia
3 bath 160 m²
Price on request
A new beautiful villa with a pool for sale, 4 km from the sea. It has an area of ​​160 m2 an…
1 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
1 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
1 bath 52 m²
€ 195,000
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling new apartment under, surroundings of Umag. The apartme…
Villa 4 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 500 m²
Price on request
Exclusive modern villa on the beach !!!! Exclusive villa with private beach for sale, in a q…
5 room housein Umag, Croatia
5 room house
Umag, Croatia
4 bath 215 m²
Price on request
This beautiful house is located only 200 meters from the sea. It was built in 2007 and is th…
Villa 4 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 1 000 m²
Price on request
Luxury villas Farkaš, Croatia, sell luxurious designer villa in the golf and spa resort of K…
Villa 4 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4 bath 1 000 m²
€ 9,000,000
Exclusive offer! Luxury villas Farkaš, Croatia, sell luxurious designer villa in the golf…
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 119 m²
Price on request
The apartment is located on the ground floor and consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ha…
Villa 2 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Umag, Croatia
3 bath 514 m²
Price on request
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Villa 4 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4 bath 967 m²
Price on request
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
1 bath 68 m²
€ 175,000
We are selling an apartment on the ground floor of the building. The building is only 6 km f…
Villa 4 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4 bath 276 m²
€ 1,150,000
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
