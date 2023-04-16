Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Trogir
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Trogir, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
5 room housein Trogir, Croatia
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a beautiful detached stone house located in the vicinity of Trogir. The crystal …
9 room housein Trogir, Croatia
9 room house
Trogir, Croatia
19 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,280,000
This guest house is located in a quiet location 20 km from Trogir and 10 km from Rogoznica. …
Villa 5 room villain Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in the suburbs of Trogir, just 30 meters from the beach. …
5 room housein Trogir, Croatia
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
A fully equipped and furnished house for sale in a charming seaside village, just 20 km from…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Trogir, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Trogir, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale is an elegantly decorated house located near the sea in a small town 15 km from Tro…
Villa 4 room villain Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,250,000
For sale is a modern three-story villa of 330 m2, located in an attractive location, in the …
Villa 5 room villain Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 4,500,000
For sale luxury villa of 400 m2, located in an attractive location near Trogir, in the front…
Villa 5 room villain Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,600,000
For sale a beautiful villa of 300 m2, located on an exceptional location on the island of Ci…
5 room housein Trogir, Croatia
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
We mediate the sale of a beautiful new building complex with two separate residential units …
Villa 4 room villain Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
EXCLUSIVE AGENCY SALE! Мы являемся посредниками в продаже фантастической новой виллы, распо…
Villa 5 room villain Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
Продается новая вилла, расположенная в тихом месте, в пригороде исторического города Трогир.…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir