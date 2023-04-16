Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Trogir
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Trogir, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Trogir, Croatia
5 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 110 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 290,000
Renovated apartment in the old town of Trogir, 110.19 m2 In a city full of history and prote…
3 room apartmentin Trogir, Croatia
3 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 165,000
Trogir, apartment on the high ground floor of a residential building with a total area of 68…
2 room apartmentin Trogir, Croatia
2 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 151 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
Apartment with garden and basement in the villa, first row, 151.14 m2, Trogir Center This sp…
2 room apartmentin Trogir, Croatia
2 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 60 m²
€ 180,000
Trogir-downtown A unique location in the historic  center of Trogir, a few steps from the c…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir