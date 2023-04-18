Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Town of Rab
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Town of Rab, Croatia

Rab
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villain Kampor, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Kampor, Croatia
5 bath 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Rab is an island in the northern Dalmatia region in Croatia, located just off the northern C…

Properties features in Town of Rab, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir