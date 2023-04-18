Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Town of Pag
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Town of Pag, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Town of Pag, Croatia
3 room apartment
Town of Pag, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 300,000
The island of Pag, new building, luxury one bedroom apartment of 67 m2, on the ground floor …
2 room apartmentin Town of Pag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Town of Pag, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 163,240
The island of Pag, new building, luxury one bedroom apartment of 46.64 m2, on the first floo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir