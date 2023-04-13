Pool Residential properties for sale in Croatia

Croatia
66 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
5 bath
174 m²
€ 740,000
For sale a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a quiet location.The vill…
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
5 bath
199 m²
€ 780,000
Farkaš luxury real estate sells a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a …
Villa 4 room villa
Rakalj, Croatia
3 bath
350 m²
€ 1,250,000
A villa with a Roman swimming pool, located in the small Istrian tourist town of Rakalj, 1.5…
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath
152 m²
€ 350,000
For sale a unique apartment, fully equipped in a building with only 8 apartments and a share…
3 room house
Kanal, Croatia
2 bath
240 m²
€ 480,000
The house is rustic, located in the center of a small village and has a swimming pool with s…
Villa 3 room villa
Bale, Croatia
3 bath
210 m²
€ 500,000
In Istria County, Croatia, Bale is a settlement and municipality. Castrum Vallis, a Roman st…
Villa 3 room villa
Marcana, Croatia
2 bath
168 m²
€ 460,000
Marčana is a settlement in Istria, Croatia, 15 kilometres northeast of Pula. It is located i…
Villa 4 room villa
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
4 bath
307 m²
€ 770,000
We are selling a beautiful new villa in the center of Istria, which is traditionally designe…
Villa 6 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
4 bath
220 m²
€ 650,000
Property with two houses completely renovated in 2020. The main house consists of 2 floor…
3 room cottage
Varvari, Croatia
2 bath
225 m²
€ 520,000
The ground floor house with a total area of 225 m2 and a spacious landscaped garden of 110…
Villa 5 room villa
Porec, Croatia
5 bath
240 m²
€ 675,000
Modern design villa consisting of: living room, fully equipped kitchen with dining area, fiv…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Medulin, Croatia
8 bath
440 m²
€ 1,500,000
2 beautiful stone villas with sea view in the centre of Medulin, near Pula. Each Villa can a…
Villa 5 room villa
Medulin, Croatia
5 bath
350 m²
€ 1,600,000
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath
100 m²
€ 472,068
Exclusive sale !!! Crveni vrh, golf, great restaurants, the most beautiful view …. we wo…
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath
109 m²
€ 511,219
Exclusive sale !!! Crveni vrh, golf, great restaurants, the most beautiful view …. we wo…
1 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath
78 m²
€ 320,251
Exclusive sale !!! Crveni vrh, golf, great restaurants, the most beautiful view …. we wo…
5 room house
Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
4 bath
200 m²
€ 465,000
Between Poreč and Rovinj, in a small Istrian village, there is this authentic, renovated Ist…
4 room house
Kadumi, Croatia
5 bath
240 m²
€ 575,000
Istrian stone villa with pool for sale, built in 1930 but completely renovated. The house is…
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath
160 m²
€ 620,000
A detached villa with a swimming pool on two floors, with a total area of 160 m2 and 1000 …
4 room house
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
250 m²
€ 599,000
Beautiful villa for sale with a total area of 250 m2 and 750 m2 landscaped garden with poo…
4 room house
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
300 m²
€ 590,000
In a beautiful Istrian village 12 km from Porec and only 7 km from the sea, this beautiful i…
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath
200 m²
€ 635,000
We are selling a unique Istrian villa with a swimming pool with a total area of 200 m2 spr…
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
170 m²
€ 630,000
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath
169 m²
€ 515,000
The house was built in 1740 and completely renovated in 1994 and decorated with stylish anti…
Villa 2 room villa
Rovinj, Croatia
3 bath
150 m²
€ 495,000
An autochthonous Istrian stone villa with a swimming pool and a spacious garden for sale in …
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
2 bath
180 m²
€ 470,000
The villa spread over two floors on a total area of 180 m2 and a landscaped garden of a to…
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
170 m²
€ 520,000
For sale is a rustic Istrian Villa with a swimming pool completely surrounded by nature in a…
3 room house
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
181 m²
€ 570,000
The house with pool is located on a spacious garden of 990 m2. The house is spread over two …
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath
69 m²
€ 183,000
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath
67 m²
€ 184,000
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
