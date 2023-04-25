Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Supetar
  5. Supetar
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Supetar, Croatia

Villa 4 room villa in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Stone villa surrounded by beautiful terraces with beautiful sea views. The villa has retaine…
Villa 3 room villa in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,750,000
For sale is a beautiful Mediterranean summer house located on the seafront. The design of th…
Villa 6 room villa in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale is a house of 225 m2, located on the beautiful sea coast on the island of Brac. It …
Villa 4 room villa in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
Villa 3 room villa in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
For sale is new ranch-style villa with a swimming pool and a fantastic panoramic view of the…
