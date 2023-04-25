Croatia
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Supetar, Croatia
House
10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
16 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
We sell a spacious two-story house with a swimming pool on the island of Brac. The house con…
Villa 4 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Stone villa surrounded by beautiful terraces with beautiful sea views. The villa has retaine…
Villa 3 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,750,000
For sale is a beautiful Mediterranean summer house located on the seafront. The design of th…
Villa 6 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale is a house of 225 m2, located on the beautiful sea coast on the island of Brac. It …
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a beautiful two-story house of 192 m2, located on an attractive coast on the nor…
Villa 4 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
6 room house
Supetar, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 790,000
For sale is a nice stone house situated in a lively town Supetar on Brač island. Crystal cle…
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
16 Number of rooms
9 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
Симпатичный гостевой дом расположен в тихом месте, всего в 200 м от центра города и в 50 м о…
Villa 3 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
For sale is new ranch-style villa with a swimming pool and a fantastic panoramic view of the…
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
192 m²
€ 1,500,000
Detached house, first row to the sea, with 2 swimming pools. In nature these are two connec…
