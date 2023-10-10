Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Split
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Split, Croatia

1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA WITH SWIMMING POOL UNDER CONSTRUCTION, SURROUNDINGS OF SPLIT A luxury villa …
€1,56M

