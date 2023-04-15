Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Split
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Split, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 4,300,000
For sale is a spacious, richly equipped villa located in a quiet location in one of the elit…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale a new villa of modern architecture, located near Split.  The villa consists of…
Villa 3 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
We mediate in sale of beautiful newly built luxury villa situated close to Split. Villa has …
Villa 5 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
Продается недавно построенная вилла с бассейном, расположенная на склоне холма  в окрес…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Продается строящаяся роскошная вилла, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Вилла строится на…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
5 bath 260 m²
€ 950,000
With Split’s rich history in architecture dating from the early  4th century AC it makes it …
Villa 5 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
5 bath 582 m²
€ 1,290,000
Wondering where to buy a beautiful house in the Split area at an attractive price? Then you …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
6 bath 500 m²
€ 2,750,000
Come and explore this wonderful stone mansion complex in the Split region and experience lux…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
7 bath 436 m²
€ 2,800,000
Welcome to this luxurious house in the heart of Split, the second-largest city in Croatia. J…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
4 bath 310 m²
€ 900,000
Wondering which real estate agency will give you the best results when it comes to the best …
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
4 bath 220 m²
€ 700,000
This urban-looking villa in Split has the most mesmerizing panorama view over the city of Sp…
Villa 3 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
3 bath 200 m²
€ 700,000
Looking for the most picturesque, stunning view of the entire Adriatic coastline? This luxur…

Properties features in Split, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir