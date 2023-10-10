Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Split
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Split, Croatia

villas
11
House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
4 room house with furniture, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Well-established B&B in Varoš, a five-minute walk from the Riva and the West Coast, overlook…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA WITH SWIMMING POOL UNDER CONSTRUCTION, SURROUNDINGS OF SPLIT A luxury villa …
€1,56M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
For sale is a spacious, richly equipped villa located in a quiet location in one of the elit…
€4,30M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
We mediate in sale of beautiful newly built luxury villa situated close to Split. Villa has …
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with basement, with parking in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with basement, with parking
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Продается строящаяся роскошная вилла, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Вилла строится на…
€1,55M

Properties features in Split, Croatia

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir