Realting.com
Croatia
Split-Dalmatia County
Grad Split
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Split, Croatia
Apartment
24 properties total found
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
161 m²
€ 620,000
Žnjan, three bedroom apartment of 98m2 with a south-facing loggia of 43m2 and an eastern ter…
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 390,000
Split, City, two bedroom comfortable apartment of 73 m2 on the high ground floor of a buildi…
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 300,000
Split, Bol, two bedroom comfortable apartment with a usable area of 64m2 in the immediate vi…
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
€ 200,000
Split, Bačvice, one-bedroom apartment of 22m2 with direct access to a large common terrace o…
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
€ 310,000
Split, Trstenik, two bedroom duplex apartment, surface area 78 m2, on the 4th floor of a res…
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1 Floor
€ 1,162,000
For sale a luxury apartment of 166 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of an apar…
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1 Floor
€ 1,050,000
For sale luxury apartment of 150 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of a residen…
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a luxury apartment located on an exceptional location in the historic city cente…
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
94 m²
€ 210,000
Solin, we are selling a commercial space of 94 m2 on the ground floor of a residential build…
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 700,000
A rarity in Diocletian’s Palace, Split Inside the tall walls of the UNESCO-protected Dioclet…
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
67 m²
€ 280,000
Split, Sućidar, three-room apartment of 67.21 m2 with loggia and balcony oriented east-west …
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
€ 229,012
Split, Žnjan, eastern part, new building: three-room apartment of 81.79 m2The building consi…
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
€ 379,644
BUYERS DO NOT PAY THE AGENCY COMMISSION! Split, Žnjan, eastern part, new building, 145 apar…
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 300,000
Lokve, Split, furnished two bedroom comfortable apartment of approx. 80 m2 on the 6th floor …
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
149 m²
€ 558,000
Split, center, duplex apartment of 149m2 north-south orientation, located on the 3rd and 4th…
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
106 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 485,000
Exquisite and rare opportunity 4-room apartment in the center of Split, 105.76 m2 In the cen…
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
€ 390,000
Split, Bačvice, three bedroom apartment of 85.55 m2 on the ground floor with a terrace of 19…
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 135,000
Split, Gripe, three bedroom apartment of 70m2 in the basement of a residential b uilding wit…
5 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
€ 280,000
Split,center- apartment 3 * in the center of Split Arranged apartment of approximately 94…
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
113 m²
€ 400,000
Split - Žnjan Comfortable four bedroom apartment of 113 m2 with a spacious living room. Th…
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
117 m²
€ 360,000
Split, Duilovo - nicely decorated comfortable three-room apartment in the attic of a smaller…
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
147 m²
€ 620,000
Split, Meje, four bedroom apartment of 112m2 with a terrace of 20.45 m2, garage of 22.80 m2 …
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
103 m²
€ 470,000
Split - Lučac. Beautiful duplex apartment with an open view of the calculated area of 102.70…
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
104 m²
€ 415,000
Originally a four bedroom apartment, this apartment was renovated in 2009 and modernly decor…
Properties features in Split, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
