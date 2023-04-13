Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

10 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
9 room housein Hvar, Croatia
9 room house
Hvar, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Three-storey villa is located in the city center, in a quiet location, surrounded by olive t…
Villa 5 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale a beautiful villa on the island of Ciovo, a few kilometers from Trogir. The villa i…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
For sale a new villa surrounded by beautiful nature, located just 10 km from Split. On the g…
9 room housein Opcina Podstrana, Croatia
9 room house
Opcina Podstrana, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale a three-story house located in a quiet location in Podstran, 350 meters from the se…
3 room housein Nerezisca, Croatia
3 room house
Nerezisca, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
For sale a new house of 118 sq.m., located on a plot of 444 sq.m. in the village of Nerezhis…
Villa 5 room villain Postira, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Postira, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 990,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in a quiet location on the island of Brac, just 20 meters…
6 room housein Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
For sale is a luxurious spacious villa with sea views located on a hillside in the suburbs o…
Villa 4 room villain Borak, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Borak, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
For sale beautiful new villa with sea view situated in lively tourist costal town near Omi&s…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 4 rooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 650,000
Продается пентхаус, расположенный в строящемся доме на южной стороне острова Чиово. Здание с…

