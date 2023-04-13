Croatia
Show properties list
Mountain View Mansions for Sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house
Strmec, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
€ 330,000
Holy Sunday, Beautiful detached family house of 300 m2 on a plot of 1910 m2. The house was…
8 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
270 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 397,052
I22474 Dominika Mandića
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 188,500
I24541 Gospočak
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 181,511
EXCLUSIVE SALE, BUYER DOES NOT PAY AGENCY COMMISSION! Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little p…
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
600 m²
Price on request
Rijeka - first row to the sea Luxury villa in the first row to the sea with an area of 600m…
4 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 185,000
I24370 Ulica kralja Tomislava
7 room house
Korcula, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,153,190
For sale is a guest house located on the first line from the sea, in a secure bay on the nor…
2 room house
Dugo Selo, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 78,000
Dugo Selo, Josipa Predavac Street Detached house with an area of 70 m2, built in 1956, on a…
4 room apartment
Bol, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
€ 230,000
Bol, Brač - duplex apartment in a small residential buildingIn a small residential building …
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
108 m²
€ 400,000
Donji Grad, Ilica near Frankopanska Newly renovated three-room apartment with an area of 97…
Villa 5 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,640,101
A beautiful villa with a panoramic sea view is for sale, located on the western side of the …
5 room house
Silba, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
178 m²
€ 280,000
The island of Silba House with a total area of 178 m2 on a plot of 784 m2 in the central …
