Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

Opcina Sutivan
1
Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 8 bedroomsin Sutivan, Croatia
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Sutivan, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,800,000
For sale is a unique spacious property located near a quiet fishing village on the island of…

Properties features in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir