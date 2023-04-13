Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

Opcina Selca
14
Opcina Postira
11
Grad Vis
10
Opcina Milna
10
Grad Makarska
9
Makarska
9
Grad Hvar
8
Opcina Bol
8
113 properties total found
4 room housein Opcina Postira, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Postira, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! For sale unfinished house located on a magnificent location, o…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
3 room housein Opcina Postira, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Postira, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF AGENCY! For sale is an updated stone house located in the beautiful seasid…
Villa 4 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale is a two-story villa under construction, located in the vicinity of Trogir. The pla…
5 room housein Trogir, Croatia
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a beautiful detached stone house located in the vicinity of Trogir. The crystal …
Villa 6 room villain Milna, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Milna, Croatia
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 3,800,000
For sale a luxurious two-story villa in a beautiful bay on the south side of the island of B…
9 room housein Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
9 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in a beautiful place near the sea. The villa consists of …
Villa 5 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale a beautiful villa on the island of Ciovo, a few kilometers from Trogir. The villa i…
Villa 3 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
For sale is a three-story villa located on the island of Ciovo, near the beach and infrastru…
4 room housein Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
4 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
For sale a three-story house located 100 m from the sea on the north side of about. Ciovo. T…
9 room housein Supetar, Croatia
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
16 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
We sell a spacious two-story house with a swimming pool on the island of Brac. The house con…
8 room housein Borak, Croatia
8 room house
Borak, Croatia
15 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 4
€ 630,000
For sale is a house with a swimming pool located 200 meters from the beach and 7 km from Omi…
Villa 6 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000
For sale recently built luxury villa on the Chiovo Peninsula near Trogir, located just 35 me…
Villa 9 room villain Bol, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Bol, Croatia
16 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
The spacious house is located near the beach and is built of traditional white stone from th…
Villa 5 room villain Bol, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Bol, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
The magnificent villa is located in a beautiful quiet bay on the island of Brac in the front…
8 room housein Postira, Croatia
8 room house
Postira, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale a three-story stone house located in the very center of the city, near the sea. On …
Villa 4 room villain Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Stone villa surrounded by beautiful terraces with beautiful sea views. The villa has retaine…
9 room housein Trogir, Croatia
9 room house
Trogir, Croatia
19 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,280,000
This guest house is located in a quiet location 20 km from Trogir and 10 km from Rogoznica. …
Villa 3 room villain Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Vis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
For sale is a two-story house near the sea, located on a hillside in a quiet bay on the isla…
Villa 5 room villain Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in the suburbs of Trogir, just 30 meters from the beach. …
Villa 4 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a new luxury villa located on a small slope in a picturesque village in the subu…
7 room housein Sumartin, Croatia
7 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
For sale a three-story house with a swimming pool located near the village of Sumartin on th…
5 room housein Trogir, Croatia
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
A fully equipped and furnished house for sale in a charming seaside village, just 20 km from…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Trogir, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Trogir, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale is an elegantly decorated house located near the sea in a small town 15 km from Tro…
Villa 4 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale a beautiful three-story villa on the island of Sholta, just 200 meters from the sea…
Villa 5 room villain Makarska, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Makarska, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale is a modernly decorated villa with a swimming pool located above the center of Maka…
Villa 3 room villain Supetar, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,750,000
For sale is a beautiful Mediterranean summer house located on the seafront. The design of th…
Villa 9 room villain Necujam, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Necujam, Croatia
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,000
For sale guest three-story house located in a quiet location 30 meters from the sea in a sea…
Villa 3 room villain Postira, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Postira, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 895,000
For sale a beautiful two-story villa with a swimming pool located on the north side of the i…
9 room housein Rogac, Croatia
9 room house
Rogac, Croatia
6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 810,000
For sale is a guest house located on the island of Sholta, 800 meters from the seaside town …

Properties features in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

