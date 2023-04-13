Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Split-Dalmatia County
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Grad Split
24
Split
22
Opcina Sutivan
9
Grad Komiza
4
Komiza
4
Opcina Postira
4
Trogir
4
Grad Solin
3
Solin
3
Opcina Dugi Rat
2
Opcina Jelsa
2
Grad Hvar
1
Grad Makarska
1
Grad Supetar
1
Hvar
1
Makarska
1
Opcina Bol
1
Opcina Podstrana
1
Supetar
1
2 room apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
€ 116,000
Seget Donji, apartment of 51.2 m2 on the ground floor of a building under construction. The…
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 390,000
Split, City, two bedroom comfortable apartment of 73 m2 on the high ground floor of a buildi…
2 room apartment
Mastrinka, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
€ 139,000
Trogir, near the old city center, apartment with a total area of 57 m2, in a residential bui…
2 room apartment
Hvar, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 290,000
Hvar, we are selling an apartment of 70m2 with a loggia of 4.25m2, a parking area of 17m2 an…
3 room apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 211,000
Seget Donji, two bedroom apartment of 72.98m2 on the third floor of a new building. The apa…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Stomorska, Croatia
1 bath
39 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 115,000
Newly renovated apartment, Stomorska, island of Šolta In the building built in 2020, there i…
2 room apartment
Komiza, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
€ 155,000
Island of Vis, two-room apartment in a building under construction, 57 m2. In the center of…
3 room apartment
Supetar, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
69 m²
€ 215,000
Brač, Supetar, new building: two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor and three-bedroom apa…
4 room apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
€ 323,000
Trogir, Seget Donji, apartment of 97.6m2 in a new building. The apartment is located on the…
4 room apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
€ 323,000
Trogir, Seget Donji, apartment of 97.6m2 in a new building. The apartment is located on the…
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 300,000
Split, Bol, two bedroom comfortable apartment with a usable area of 64m2 in the immediate vi…
3 room apartment
Podstrana, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 450,000
Nicely decorated apartment for sale, located in Podstrana, approx. 10 km south of Split. The…
2 room apartment
Solin, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 175,000
Split, Brda, two-room apartment of 55 m2 on the 4/4 floor of a residential building without …
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
€ 200,000
Split, Bačvice, one-bedroom apartment of 22m2 with direct access to a large common terrace o…
2 room apartment
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 180,000
For sale apartment of western orientation and with beautiful sea views located on the island…
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1 Floor
€ 1,162,000
For sale a luxury apartment of 166 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of an apar…
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1 Floor
€ 1,050,000
For sale luxury apartment of 150 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of a residen…
3 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
€ 350,000
Makarska, three-room apartment of 122 m2 on the 2nd floor of a residential building, orienta…
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a luxury apartment located on an exceptional location in the historic city cente…
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 695,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!! For sale is an elite apartment located in an excellent…
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a large exclusive apartment with sea views, located in a quiet location in a ver…
2 room apartment
Humac, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! We are selling a comfortable duplex apartment, located in a s…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Komiza, Croatia
1 bath
40 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 106,000
I25078 Fraterščica
2 room apartment
Komiza, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
I25079 Kustošijanska
Penthouse 4 rooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 650,000
Продается пентхаус, расположенный в строящемся доме на южной стороне острова Чиово. Здание с…
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
94 m²
€ 210,000
Solin, we are selling a commercial space of 94 m2 on the ground floor of a residential build…
2 room apartment
Solin, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
€ 120,000
Kaštela, Kaštel Sućurac, two bedroom apartment with a total area of approx. 66 m2 on the gro…
1 room apartment
Mastrinka, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
€ 150,000
Trogir, Čiovo, Mastrinka Apartment in a residential building in Mastrinka on the island of …
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 700,000
A rarity in Diocletian’s Palace, Split Inside the tall walls of the UNESCO-protected Dioclet…
2 room apartment
Kastel Novi, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
€ 197,000
Kaštela, Kaštel Lukšić, two bedroom apartment of approx. 78.94 m2 on the 2nd floor of a resi…
