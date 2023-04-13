Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

432 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Seget Donji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 116,000
Seget Donji, apartment of 51.2 m2 on the ground floor of a building under construction. The…
2 room apartmentin Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 390,000
Split, City, two bedroom comfortable apartment of 73 m2 on the high ground floor of a buildi…
3 room housein Murvica, Croatia
3 room house
Murvica, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 250,000
Brač, south side, 2 houses, 1st row from the sea in a beautiful bay on the south side of the…
4 room housein Opcina Postira, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Postira, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! For sale unfinished house located on a magnificent location, o…
5 room housein Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 room house
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 277 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
Luxury villa on an elevated location with panoramic sea views This luxurious seaside villa, …
5 room housein Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 room house
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 277 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Luxury villa in the first row to the sea in an elevated location with a panoramic view This …
2 room apartmentin Mastrinka, Croatia
2 room apartment
Mastrinka, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 139,000
Trogir, near the old city center, apartment with a total area of 57 m2, in a residential bui…
2 room apartmentin Hvar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Hvar, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 290,000
Hvar, we are selling an apartment of 70m2 with a loggia of 4.25m2, a parking area of 17m2 an…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
7 room housein Milna, Croatia
7 room house
Milna, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 324 m²
€ 570,000
Brač - Milna, detached house of 324m2, on 2 floors (ground floor and 1st floor), on a plot o…
8 room housein Sinj, Croatia
8 room house
Sinj, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 710,000
Sinj, detached house in the very center of the city, floor plan area 140 m2, built on a plot…
3 room housein Vis, Croatia
3 room house
Vis, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 172 m²
€ 1,500,000
Vis, modern luxury villa with pool and open sea view.The newly built villa has an area of 17…
3 room housein Opcina Postira, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Postira, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF AGENCY! For sale is an updated stone house located in the beautiful seasid…
3 room apartmentin Seget Donji, Croatia
3 room apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 211,000
Seget Donji, two bedroom apartment of 72.98m2 on the third floor of a new building. The apa…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Stomorska, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Stomorska, Croatia
1 bath 39 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 115,000
Newly renovated apartment, Stomorska, island of Šolta In the building built in 2020, there i…
2 room apartmentin Komiza, Croatia
2 room apartment
Komiza, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 155,000
Island of Vis, two-room apartment in a building under construction, 57 m2. In the center of…
Housein Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
House
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 115 m²
€ 37,000
Trogir, Drvenik Veliki, two dilapidated houses of 90m2 and 25m2. The houses are located on …
3 room apartmentin Supetar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Supetar, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 69 m²
€ 215,000
Brač, Supetar, new building: two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor and three-bedroom apa…
5 room housein Grad Split, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 710,000
Split, Radunica, semi-detached house, ground floor and two floors, terrace, courtyard, 2 par…
4 room apartmentin Seget Donji, Croatia
4 room apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 323,000
Trogir, Seget Donji, apartment of 97.6m2 in a new building. The apartment is located on the…
9 room housein Vinisce, Croatia
9 room house
Vinisce, Croatia
18 Number of rooms 7 bath 570 m²
€ 1,200,000
Maria, Vinišće, detached house of 570 m2, with 6 residential units, on a plot of 1584 m2. A…
4 room apartmentin Seget Donji, Croatia
4 room apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 323,000
Trogir, Seget Donji, apartment of 97.6m2 in a new building. The apartment is located on the…
8 room housein Sumartin, Croatia
8 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 303 m²
€ 849,000
Brač, Selca, Sumartin, detached house of 303m2 on 3 floors with a garden of 815m2 and buildi…
6 room housein Pisak, Croatia
6 room house
Pisak, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 183 m²
€ 650,000
Omiš, Pisak, detached house of approx. 183 m2 on three floors, on a plot of 485 m2. On the …
Villa 4 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale is a two-story villa under construction, located in the vicinity of Trogir. The pla…
9 room housein Marina, Croatia
9 room house
Marina, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 407 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
Designer villa 1st row to the sea, 407 m2, Marina near Trogir Directly by the sea, there is …
5 room housein Trogir, Croatia
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a beautiful detached stone house located in the vicinity of Trogir. The crystal …
3 room apartmentin Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 300,000
Split, Bol, two bedroom comfortable apartment with a usable area of 64m2 in the immediate vi…
Villa 6 room villain Milna, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Milna, Croatia
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 3,800,000
For sale a luxurious two-story villa in a beautiful bay on the south side of the island of B…
2 room housein Grad Split, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
We sell a beautiful house with sea views located in the southern part of Split. The house is…

Properties features in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

