Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Skradin
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Skradin, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
9 room house in Lozovac, Croatia
9 room house
Lozovac, Croatia
Rooms 13
Area 812 m²
Number of floors 4
€2,84M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir