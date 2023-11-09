Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sisak-Moslavina County, Croatia

2 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with storage in Hrtic, Croatia
2 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with storage
Hrtic, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
I26633 Hrtić
€125,000
House with Ownership document in Lekenik, Croatia
House with Ownership document
Lekenik, Croatia
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale, House with Commercial Space, Lekenik, 52m2, apartment.Charming house with business pre…
€160,000
6 room house with Bedrooms in Velika Ludina, Croatia
6 room house with Bedrooms
Velika Ludina, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Velika Ludina Beautiful family detached house with a swimming pool of 180 m2 on a plot of 1…
€185,000

