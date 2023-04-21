Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

28 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,850,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,300,000
For sale is a fantastic luxury villa located in the vicinity of Sibenik, just 15 meters from…
7 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
7 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,380,000
For sale is a house located in a quiet location near the beach. The house has four floors. O…
7 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
7 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Commercial real estate for sale, located in the front row of the sea, just a few kilometers …
Villa 9 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
19 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,450,000
For sale is an apartment building located in the suburbs of Rogoznica near the sea. All apar…
House in Rogoznica, Croatia
House
Rogoznica, Croatia
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
Villa 5 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale an exclusive three-story villa of 377 m2, located in a quiet location in Rogoznitsa…
4 room house in Rogoznica, Croatia
4 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale is a two-story family house located on the seashore. The house is located on a larg…
8 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
8 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
For sale a beautiful guest house of 385 m2 with 5 apartments, located in an attractive locat…
House in Rogoznica, Croatia
House
Rogoznica, Croatia
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a house of 349.46 m2, located in a quiet location near Rogoznica, in the front r…
Villa 5 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 750,000
OPPORTUNITY! PRICE IS DAMAGED! For sale is a beautiful new house located in the suburbs of S…
Villa 3 room villa in Primosten, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 4,400,000
For sale a luxurious, newly built villa of 250 m2, located right by the sea in a picturesque…
Villa 4 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
For sale is a beautiful new two-storey villa located in a picturesque village in the vicinit…
Villa 4 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,460,000
Luxury villa for sale at the construction stage, the completion of which is expected by the …
Villa 4 room villa in Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale is a spacious newly built luxury villa located in the suburbs of Primosten, just 80…
7 room house in Rogoznica, Croatia
7 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,699,000
For sale villa located in a quiet bay, just a few steps from the beautiful pebble beach. The…
Villa 4 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,480,000
For sale is a beautiful villa located in a charming coastal town near Rogoznica, just 150 me…
4 room house in Rogoznica, Croatia
4 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale luxury villa with sea views in the suburbs of Rogoznica. It is located on a hill wi…
Villa 4 room villa in Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
For sale a new luxury villa with sea views located on a hill in the suburbs of Primosten. Th…
Villa 9 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,950,000
EXCLUSIVE AGENCY SALE! A property for sale, located in a quiet location in a coastal town n…
Villa 4 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
EXCLUSIVE SALES AGENCY! A property for sale, located in a quiet location in a coastal town …
9 room house in Rogoznica, Croatia
9 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
18 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
A large stone house with 6 apartments for sale, located in an attractive location in the fir…
Villa 6 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
A large modern villa with sea views for sale, located in a charming seaside village near Rog…
Villa 4 room villa in Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
A beautiful new villa for sale in a lively coastal town in the suburbs of Primošten. …
Villa 3 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,300,000
A beautiful villa for sale in the first row to the sea, located in a quiet bay near the coas…
Villa 3 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
We sell an extremely spacious newly built villa, situated near costal town of Rogoznica. Tha…
Villa 4 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,600,000
We sell a new luxury villa situated in first row to the sea, near Trogir. The villa is locat…
4 room house in Kaprije, Croatia
4 room house
Kaprije, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 186 m²
€ 465,000
The island of Kaprije, first row to the sea, ground floor house of 162 m2 + auxiliary buildi…

Properties features in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

