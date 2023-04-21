Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

12 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 9/13 Floor
€ 150,000
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 80m2, Šubićevac, Šibenik A three-room apartment with an area of ​​80.2…
3 room apartment in Srima, Croatia
3 room apartment
Srima, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 4
€ 153,800
Apartment 3 rooms, 61.52 m2, Srima A three-room apartment only 240m from the beach on Srima …
2 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 140,000
Apartment Baldekin, 2 bedrooms, 47.45 m2 Apartment with an area of ​​47.45 m2 in a quiet loc…
3 room apartment in Rogoznica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Rogoznica, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 142 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 680,000
Penthouse in a new building, 141.68 m2, Rogoznica Unique luxury penthouse, 141.68 m2, overlo…
2 room apartment in Tribunj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Tribunj, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 102,000
Apartment with sea view and 2 balconies, Tribunj A two-room apartment with an area of ​​47.5…
2 room apartment in Grebastica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grebastica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 130,775
Grebaštica, around Šibenik, apartment 50.31 m2 in a new building, on the first floor, elevat…
4 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
4 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 580,000
Šibenik, 1st row by the sea, area of 150 m2, on the 1st floor, south orientation, comfortabl…
4 room apartment in Tisno, Croatia
4 room apartment
Tisno, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 121 m² Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
2 apartments, first row to the sea, sea view, terrace, 121 m2, Tisno Two duplex apartments f…
3 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 186,000
Apartment in a new building on Murter, covered terrace, parking, sea view The future new bui…
4 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 81 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 230,000
Apartment in a new building on Murter, covered terrace, parking, sea view The future new bui…
3 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² Number of floors 3
€ 224,000
Apartment in a new building on Murter, covered terrace, parking, pool The future new buildin…
4 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 81 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 232,000
Apartment in a new building on Murter, covered terrace, parking, sea view The future new bui…

Properties features in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

