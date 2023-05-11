Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Sesvete
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Sesvete, Croatia
Apartment
15 properties total found
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
1
42 m²
2/3
€ 94,500
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3
1
68 m²
1/4
€ 145,000
2 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2
1
51 m²
2/2
€ 80,000
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4
1
134 m²
2
€ 261,299
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4
1
119 m²
1/2
€ 232,048
5 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
5
142 m²
5/5
€ 290,000
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4
1
109 m²
2
€ 250,701
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3
1
78 m²
2/2
€ 179,401
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4
1
101 m²
1/2
€ 232,301
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3
1
146 m²
1/2
€ 150,000
2 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2
1
66 m²
2
€ 90,000
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3
1
73 m²
1/2
€ 152,840
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3
1
73 m²
1/2
€ 152,715
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4
91 m²
1/2
€ 190,775
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4
105 m²
2
€ 218,405
