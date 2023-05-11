Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Sesvete
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sesvete, Croatia

15 properties total found
Apartment 1 bathroom in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 94,500
3 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 145,000
2 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 80,000
4 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 261,299
4 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 232,048
5 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
5 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 142 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 290,000
4 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 250,701
3 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 179,401
4 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 232,301
3 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 150,000
2 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
2 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
3 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 152,840
3 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 152,715
4 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 190,775
4 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 218,405
