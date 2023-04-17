Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Samobor, Croatia

3 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
3 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 249,001
I25273 Katančićeva
3 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
3 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 270,000
I25083 Starogradska
4 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
4 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 326,400
I24651 Ulica Zlatka Price
2 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
2 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² Number of floors 2
€ 166,401
I24672 Ulica Zlatka Price
4 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
4 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 295,291
I24657 Ulica Zlatka Price
3 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
3 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² Number of floors 2
€ 226,432
I24669 Ulica Zlatka Price
4 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
4 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 266,591
I24667 Ulica Zlatka Price
2 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
2 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 105,000
I24649 Jelačićeva
2 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
2 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
I24647 Jelačićeva
