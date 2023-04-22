Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Grad Rovinj
  5. Rovinj
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Rovinj, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Rovinj, Croatia
4 bath 240 m²
€ 730,000
Are you wondering where to buy a stunning luxury villa in Istra for an amazing price and goo…
Villa 2 room villa in Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Rovinj, Croatia
3 bath 150 m²
€ 495,000
An autochthonous Istrian stone villa with a swimming pool and a spacious garden for sale in …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir