  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Grad Rijeka
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
COSTABELLA, BIVIO, KANTRIDA - luxury penthouse with panoramic sea view We offer a penthous…
€934,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
RIJEKA, MARČELJEVA DRAGA - Newly adapted 2 bedroom + bathroom apartment for sale on the seco…
€365,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 24
RIJEKA, TURNIĆ - two residential units with a panoramic view of the sea For sale is an apa…
€264,000

