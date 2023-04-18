Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Town of Rab
  5. Rab
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Rab, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartmentin Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
4 room apartment
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 130 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 350,000
Apartments on Rab with a sea view and a high rating on Airbnb and Booking This is a unique o…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir