Residential properties for sale in Rab, Croatia

3 room housein Rab, Croatia
3 room house
Rab, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m² Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
House in the old town of Rab, 135.35 m2 A charming traditional house built around 1900, loc…
Housein Supetarska Draga, Croatia
House
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
931 m² Number of floors 4
€ 380,000
House for reconstruction in the 1st row to the sea, 931 m2 gross, island of Rab, Supetarska …
9 room housein Kampor, Croatia
9 room house
Kampor, Croatia
16 Number of rooms 485 m² Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
Apartment building with 7 apartments, Rab, Kampor, 485 m2 The apartment house is located in …
4 room apartmentin Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
4 room apartment
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 130 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 350,000
Apartments on Rab with a sea view and a high rating on Airbnb and Booking This is a unique o…
Villa 6 room villain Kampor, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Kampor, Croatia
5 bath 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Rab is an island in the northern Dalmatia region in Croatia, located just off the northern C…
