Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

Grad Opatija
10
Opatija
10
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Opatija, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,50M

Properties features in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir