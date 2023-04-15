Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

Grad Opatija
6
Opatija
6
Crikvenica
1
Grad Crikvenica
1
Grad Rijeka
1
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici
1
Rab
1
Town of Rab
1
Villa 4 room villain Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,700,000
For sale a gorgeous remodeled secession villa in first row to the sea, just few steps away f…
Villa 5 room villain Opatija, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Renovated stone villa with sea view for sale, located near Opatija. The villa has two floors…
Villa 6 room villain Opatija, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Secession villa with sea view for sale, only 50 meters from the beautiful beach. It is locat…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 600 m²
Price on request
Rijeka - first row to the sea Luxury villa in the first row to the sea with an area of 600m…
Villa 2 room villain Icici, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Icici, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 3 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Real Estate agents are Property consisting of land and the buildings on it, along with its s…
Villa 6 room villain Zidarici, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Zidarici, Croatia
42 bath 378 m²
€ 1,650,000
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Veprinac, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
6 bath 550 m²
€ 2,100,000
Searching for a villa in the Istrian peninsula? A true pearl of the Adriatic coast, Istra is…
Villa 6 room villain Kampor, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Kampor, Croatia
5 bath 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Rab is an island in the northern Dalmatia region in Croatia, located just off the northern C…
Villa 3 room villain Bregi, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Bregi, Croatia
3 bath 180 m²
€ 1,200,000
Welcome to this true Mediterranean resort in the most stunning town of Opatija, in the Istri…
Villa 4 room villain Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Crikvenica, Croatia
4 bath 200 m²
€ 730,000
Check out this all-tailored stone mansion in Crikvenica, the Kvarner area of Croatia. Locate…

Properties features in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
