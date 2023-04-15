Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

Crikvenica
13
Grad Crikvenica
13
Grad Opatija
12
Opatija
12
Rab
5
Town of Rab
5
Grad Rijeka
4
Krk
4
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

5 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
5 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 397,147
Center, Dalmatinska Comfortable five-room apartment on the high ground floor of 139.60m2 in…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Medulin, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Medulin, Croatia
8 bath 440 m²
€ 1,493,036
2 beautiful stone villas with sea view in the centre of Medulin, near Pula. Each Villa can a…
3 room housein Betina, Croatia
3 room house
Betina, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 3
€ 188,122
Stone house, 70m2, 200 m from the sea, Betina Renovated and habitable house in the center of…
Villa 3 room villain Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
5 bath 817 m²
Price on request
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
2 room apartmentin Komiza, Croatia
2 room apartment
Komiza, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 139,350
I25079 Kustošijanska
3 room housein Medulin, Croatia
3 room house
Medulin, Croatia
2 bath
€ 343,474
MEDULIN Small house with 950m2 of building land in the center ISTRIA – CROATIA   25…
Villa 4 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,665,666
The villa under construction is located in a quiet location on the south side of the island …
3 room apartmentin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 11/15 Floor
€ 129,396
I23208 Hrvatskih Iseljenika
Villa 4 room villain Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 425 m²
Price on request
Pantovčak Luxury and modern family villa with pool with a total living area of ​​425 m2, on…
4 room housein Ivanja Reka, Croatia
4 room house
Ivanja Reka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 238,887
I23454 Struge
3 room apartmentin Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 Floor
€ 1,027,896
For sale luxury apartment of 150 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of a residen…
9 room housein Makarska, Croatia
9 room house
Makarska, Croatia
14 Number of rooms 669 m²
€ 2,339,089
Detached building, in nature a mini hotel, built in 2015, located on the Makarska Riviera, n…

