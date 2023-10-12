Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

Grad Opatija
32
Opatija
32
Grad Crikvenica
20
Crikvenica
19
Grad Rijeka
13
Rab
10
Town of Rab
10
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici
7
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
68 properties total found
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
RIJEKA, KOSTRENA - Attractive family house, first row, 200m to the sea. Kostrena is an old…
€950,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
OPATIJA, CENTER - detached house with a beautiful view and garden in the center of Opatija. …
€1,05M
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
OPATIJA - house 140m2 with a panoramic view of the sea + environment 386m2 The house consist…
€430,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krk, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
CITY OF KRK - Luxury villa with swimming pool New modern urban villa of 180 m2 consists of a…
€950,000
4 room house with sea view, with parking in Gabonjin, Croatia
4 room house with sea view, with parking
Gabonjin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
ISLAND OF KRK, vicinity of MALINSKA - Two apartments in a new building Two two-room apartm…
€575,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gabonjin, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
KRK ISLAND, DOBRINJ - Rustic house with jacuzzi It is located in a quiet location in Dobri…
€410,000
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Veprinac, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA, VEPRINAC - villa 1000m2 with sea view with 6 apartments and pool + environment 1000…
€1,65M
House with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Opatija, Croatia
House with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Opatija, Croatia
Area 489 m²
OPATIJA- Villa with beautiful panoramic sea view We offer a beautiful villa with pool and …
€1,000,000
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetarska Draga, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
RAB, SUPETARSKA DRAGA- villa and apartment house in a great location The villa is located …
€2,00M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetarska Draga, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
RAB, SUPETARSKA DRAGA- luxury villa with sea view It is located in a cul-de-sac at the top …
€1,20M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gabonjin, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
MALINSKA- Villa in a fantastic location overlooking the sea On the ground floor there are …
€1,10M
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 641 m²
Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on the Adriatic Sea is a famous tourist destinatio…
€3,90M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Poljane, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Poljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
We offer a beautiful detached villa with panoramic views of the Kvarner Bay. The villa is ex…
€1,20M
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
OPATIJA, MATULJI - Villa with a view of the Kvarner blue Opatija, a beautiful coastal town…
€892,300
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
OPATIJA, BREGI - Luxury villa with a beautiful view of Kvarner Opatija, a beautiful coasta…
€1,50M
House 3 bathrooms with furniture, with sea view, with parking in Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
House 3 bathrooms with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
MOŠĆENIČKA DRAGA - House with sea view House of 220 m2 with a garden of 1400 m2 and a beau…
€1,000,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
CRIKVENICA (surroundings) - Perfect villa with a sea view! We are selling the most interes…
€1,50M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful, luxurious, stylish semi-detached house is located approx. 2 km from the center …
€800,000
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Mošćenička Draga is a small coastal town near Opatija known for its beautiful pebble beach a…
€1,80M
5 room house with sea view, with garage in Ika, Croatia
5 room house with sea view, with garage
Ika, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique property in the heart of a nature park! Učka Nature Park includes the mountain of…
€2,10M
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cernik, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cernik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Kostrena is an old popular coastal town, first mentioned at the beginning of the 15th centur…
€1,25M
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rab, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rab, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 353 m²
RAB - Luxury house with 4 apartments near the sea Barbat is the first place on the island …
€1,20M
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gabonjin, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 10
Area 681 m²
KRK, MALINSKA - Guest house with pool, great investment Are you ready for a change? Living…
€1,55M
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
RAB-BARBAT ISLAND, detached apartment house in a great location We are selling this beautif…
€775,000
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with garage in Veprinac, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with garage
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA - Luxury house above Opatija Villa with seven apartments, swimming pool and sea vi…
€1,66M
House 4 bathrooms with furniture, with sea view, with garage in Dramalj, Croatia
House 4 bathrooms with furniture, with sea view, with garage
Dramalj, Croatia
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
CRIKVENICA, DRAMALJ - House on 4 floors with sea view We offer a detached house in an idea…
€1,56M
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
House with a view of the sea, NOVI VINODOLSKI A house on 5 floors is for sale located in t…
€290,000
House 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
House 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
SEASIDE HOUSE WITH SWIMMING POOL - Novi Vinodolski An adapted holiday house with a swimmin…
€750,000
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
NOVI VINODOLSKI - House with garden We offer a house with three residential units in Novi …
€350,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
CRIKVENICA - EXCLUSIVE FAMILY VILLA WITH BEAUTIFUL PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS The town of Crikven…
€790,000

Property types in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County

villas

Properties features in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir