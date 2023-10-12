UAE
Croatia
Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia
Grad Opatija
32
Opatija
32
Grad Crikvenica
20
Crikvenica
19
Grad Rijeka
13
Rab
10
Town of Rab
10
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici
7
Grad Novi Vinodolski
5
Opcina Lovran
5
Opcina Moscenicka Draga
5
Opcina Ravna Gora
5
Novi Vinodolski
4
Opcina Mrkopalj
3
68 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
6
2
372 m²
2
RIJEKA, KOSTRENA - Attractive family house, first row, 200m to the sea. Kostrena is an old…
€950,000
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
5
2
204 m²
1
OPATIJA, CENTER - detached house with a beautiful view and garden in the center of Opatija. …
€1,05M
Recommend
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
1
1
140 m²
2
OPATIJA - house 140m2 with a panoramic view of the sea + environment 386m2 The house consist…
€430,000
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
3
3
180 m²
CITY OF KRK - Luxury villa with swimming pool New modern urban villa of 180 m2 consists of a…
€950,000
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with parking
Gabonjin, Croatia
4
2
152 m²
2
ISLAND OF KRK, vicinity of MALINSKA - Two apartments in a new building Two two-room apartm…
€575,000
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
3
2
71 m²
KRK ISLAND, DOBRINJ - Rustic house with jacuzzi It is located in a quiet location in Dobri…
€410,000
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Veprinac, Croatia
14
8
1 000 m²
3
OPATIJA, VEPRINAC - villa 1000m2 with sea view with 6 apartments and pool + environment 1000…
€1,65M
Recommend
House with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Opatija, Croatia
489 m²
OPATIJA- Villa with beautiful panoramic sea view We offer a beautiful villa with pool and …
€1,000,000
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
5
5
410 m²
RAB, SUPETARSKA DRAGA- villa and apartment house in a great location The villa is located …
€2,00M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
5
5
410 m²
RAB, SUPETARSKA DRAGA- luxury villa with sea view It is located in a cul-de-sac at the top …
€1,20M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
5
3
430 m²
3
MALINSKA- Villa in a fantastic location overlooking the sea On the ground floor there are …
€1,10M
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
9
9
641 m²
Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on the Adriatic Sea is a famous tourist destinatio…
€3,90M
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Poljane, Croatia
3
2
180 m²
We offer a beautiful detached villa with panoramic views of the Kvarner Bay. The villa is ex…
€1,20M
Recommend
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
8
5
430 m²
2
OPATIJA, MATULJI - Villa with a view of the Kvarner blue Opatija, a beautiful coastal town…
€892,300
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
3
4
255 m²
2
OPATIJA, BREGI - Luxury villa with a beautiful view of Kvarner Opatija, a beautiful coasta…
€1,50M
Recommend
House 3 bathrooms with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
3
220 m²
MOŠĆENIČKA DRAGA - House with sea view House of 220 m2 with a garden of 1400 m2 and a beau…
€1,000,000
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
3
3
380 m²
CRIKVENICA (surroundings) - Perfect villa with a sea view! We are selling the most interes…
€1,50M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
5
3
267 m²
1
A beautiful, luxurious, stylish semi-detached house is located approx. 2 km from the center …
€800,000
Recommend
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
7
5
500 m²
1
Mošćenička Draga is a small coastal town near Opatija known for its beautiful pebble beach a…
€1,80M
Recommend
5 room house with sea view, with garage
Ika, Croatia
5
4
700 m²
3
A unique property in the heart of a nature park! Učka Nature Park includes the mountain of…
€2,10M
Recommend
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cernik, Croatia
2
1
143 m²
Kostrena is an old popular coastal town, first mentioned at the beginning of the 15th centur…
€1,25M
Recommend
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rab, Croatia
7
7
353 m²
RAB - Luxury house with 4 apartments near the sea Barbat is the first place on the island …
€1,20M
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
13
10
681 m²
KRK, MALINSKA - Guest house with pool, great investment Are you ready for a change? Living…
€1,55M
Recommend
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
7
4
300 m²
1
RAB-BARBAT ISLAND, detached apartment house in a great location We are selling this beautif…
€775,000
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with garage
Veprinac, Croatia
11
12
1 000 m²
3
OPATIJA - Luxury house above Opatija Villa with seven apartments, swimming pool and sea vi…
€1,66M
Recommend
House 4 bathrooms with furniture, with sea view, with garage
Dramalj, Croatia
4
550 m²
CRIKVENICA, DRAMALJ - House on 4 floors with sea view We offer a detached house in an idea…
€1,56M
Recommend
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
2
3
100 m²
House with a view of the sea, NOVI VINODOLSKI A house on 5 floors is for sale located in t…
€290,000
Recommend
House 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
3
150 m²
SEASIDE HOUSE WITH SWIMMING POOL - Novi Vinodolski An adapted holiday house with a swimmin…
€750,000
Recommend
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
6
4
271 m²
NOVI VINODOLSKI - House with garden We offer a house with three residential units in Novi …
€350,000
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
3
4
500 m²
2
CRIKVENICA - EXCLUSIVE FAMILY VILLA WITH BEAUTIFUL PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS The town of Crikven…
€790,000
Recommend
