Seaview Apartments for Sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Opatija, Center - floor of an Austro-Hungarian villa with a separate entrance and garden Opa…
€1
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krk, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
KRK CITY - Penthouse first row to the sea Three-room apartment with living room in an except…
€595,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
COSTABELLA, BIVIO, KANTRIDA - luxury penthouse with panoramic sea view We offer a penthous…
€934,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
OPATIJA, KOSIĆEVO - Apartment 1R + LR 50 m2 Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on t…
€187,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 10736
€330,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Icici, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
IČIĆI- Luxury apartment in a new building in a fantastic location located on the second floo…
€760,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Icici, Croatia
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
IČIĆI - Luxury apartment in a new building We offer a luxury and superbly decorated apartm…
€450,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on the Adriatic Sea is a famous tourist destinatio…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
OPATIJA - Penthouse in a fantastic location Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on t…
€1,82M
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 4
OPATIJA, CENTER - APARTMENT IN AN AUSTRIAN VILLA NEAR THE SEA Opatija, a beautiful coastal…
€199,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA - Apartment in the city center with sea view Opatija, a beautiful coastal town loc…
€540,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with parking in Supetarska Draga, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
RAB, LOPAR- decorated apartment in a great location We offered an apartment in a great loc…
€221,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
RAB, BARBAT - Duplex apartment near the sea We are selling a beautiful duplex apartment ne…
€235,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
OPATIJA, top-quality apartment with a total area of 59.16 m2, 1 bedroom + living room, with …
€420,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
RAB, BARBAT ON THE SEA - Exclusive apartment, 100 meters from the sea! We are selling a ra…
€575,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kotor, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
CRIKVENICA - luxurious, two-story apartment 3 bedrooms + living room in a residential villa …
€680,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, with parking in Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, with parking
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
KOSTRENA, DUJMIĆI - Luxurious two-story apartment with a garage We are offering a two-stor…
€348,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
RIJEKA, MARČELJEVA DRAGA - Newly adapted 2 bedroom + bathroom apartment for sale on the seco…
€320,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 24
RIJEKA, TURNIĆ - two residential units with a panoramic view of the sea For sale is an apa…
€264,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cres, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cres, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
ISLAND OF CRES, GRABAR luxury apartment apartment in new building We sell two apartments i…
€380,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cres, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cres, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
CRES ISLAND, CRES CITY - exceptional two-story apartment in a new building, 4 bedrooms + liv…
€550,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
APARTMENT 3 BEDROOMS WITH POOL, NOVI VINODOLSKI An apartment of 120 m2 is for sale, which co…
€280,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
APARTMENT 2 BEDROOMS, NOVI VINODOLSKI For sale is a 75m2 apartment on the first floor of t…
€195,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
CRIKVENICA - Apartment 2 bedrooms + bedroom We offer an apartment in Crikvenica in a nice …
€285,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA, CENTER - Apartment in an Austro-Hungarian villa 100 m from the sea! Opatija, a be…
€260,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Povile, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Povile, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
NOVI VINODOLSKI, POVILE - Three-room classic apartment + attic We offer a three-room class…
€255,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Icici, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - a larger apartment with a terrace near the sea in a new building with a pan…
€290,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - first row to the sea, floor in a well-maintained historical villa with an …
€1,47M
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
OPATIJA, CENTER - first row to the sea - extremely comfortable apartment, fully furnished, h…
€399,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Icici, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - luxuriously furnished apartment near the sea, jacuzzi, panoramic sea view …
€475,000

