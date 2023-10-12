UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Croatia
Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
Apartments
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia
Grad Rijeka
41
Grad Opatija
27
Opatija
27
Opcina Lovran
7
Krk
6
Crikvenica
5
Grad Crikvenica
5
Cres
4
Rab
4
Town of Rab
4
Grad Novi Vinodolski
3
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
2
1
108 m²
2
Opatija, Center - floor of an Austro-Hungarian villa with a separate entrance and garden Opa…
€1
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
3
3
100 m²
2
KRK CITY - Penthouse first row to the sea Three-room apartment with living room in an except…
€595,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3
2
234 m²
COSTABELLA, BIVIO, KANTRIDA - luxury penthouse with panoramic sea view We offer a penthous…
€934,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
1
50 m²
OPATIJA, KOSIĆEVO - Apartment 1R + LR 50 m2 Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on t…
€187,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
4
140 m²
3
ID CODE: 10736
€330,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Icici, Croatia
2
127 m²
3
IČIĆI- Luxury apartment in a new building in a fantastic location located on the second floo…
€760,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Icici, Croatia
1
1
75 m²
3
IČIĆI - Luxury apartment in a new building We offer a luxury and superbly decorated apartm…
€450,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
3
200 m²
2
Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on the Adriatic Sea is a famous tourist destinatio…
€1,20M
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
3
3
222 m²
OPATIJA - Penthouse in a fantastic location Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on t…
€1,82M
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
1
37 m²
4
OPATIJA, CENTER - APARTMENT IN AN AUSTRIAN VILLA NEAR THE SEA Opatija, a beautiful coastal…
€199,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
2
2
91 m²
3
OPATIJA - Apartment in the city center with sea view Opatija, a beautiful coastal town loc…
€540,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
2
3
115 m²
RAB, LOPAR- decorated apartment in a great location We offered an apartment in a great loc…
€221,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
2
2
72 m²
RAB, BARBAT - Duplex apartment near the sea We are selling a beautiful duplex apartment ne…
€235,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
1
1
59 m²
6
OPATIJA, top-quality apartment with a total area of 59.16 m2, 1 bedroom + living room, with …
€420,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
4
3
130 m²
RAB, BARBAT ON THE SEA - Exclusive apartment, 100 meters from the sea! We are selling a ra…
€575,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
3
3
100 m²
CRIKVENICA - luxurious, two-story apartment 3 bedrooms + living room in a residential villa …
€680,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, with parking
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
2
3
100 m²
KOSTRENA, DUJMIĆI - Luxurious two-story apartment with a garage We are offering a two-stor…
€348,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2
1
78 m²
RIJEKA, MARČELJEVA DRAGA - Newly adapted 2 bedroom + bathroom apartment for sale on the seco…
€320,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2
2
88 m²
24
RIJEKA, TURNIĆ - two residential units with a panoramic view of the sea For sale is an apa…
€264,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cres, Croatia
3
2
126 m²
2
ISLAND OF CRES, GRABAR luxury apartment apartment in new building We sell two apartments i…
€380,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cres, Croatia
4
2
149 m²
2
CRES ISLAND, CRES CITY - exceptional two-story apartment in a new building, 4 bedrooms + liv…
€550,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
3
1
120 m²
APARTMENT 3 BEDROOMS WITH POOL, NOVI VINODOLSKI An apartment of 120 m2 is for sale, which co…
€280,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
2
1
75 m²
APARTMENT 2 BEDROOMS, NOVI VINODOLSKI For sale is a 75m2 apartment on the first floor of t…
€195,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Crikvenica, Croatia
2
1
58 m²
CRIKVENICA - Apartment 2 bedrooms + bedroom We offer an apartment in Crikvenica in a nice …
€285,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
2
1
43 m²
3
OPATIJA, CENTER - Apartment in an Austro-Hungarian villa 100 m from the sea! Opatija, a be…
€260,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Povile, Croatia
3
2
100 m²
NOVI VINODOLSKI, POVILE - Three-room classic apartment + attic We offer a three-room class…
€255,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Icici, Croatia
2
2
90 m²
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - a larger apartment with a terrace near the sea in a new building with a pan…
€290,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
3
2
136 m²
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - first row to the sea, floor in a well-maintained historical villa with an …
€1,47M
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
2
1
75 m²
2
OPATIJA, CENTER - first row to the sea - extremely comfortable apartment, fully furnished, h…
€399,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Icici, Croatia
2
1
107 m²
3
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - luxuriously furnished apartment near the sea, jacuzzi, panoramic sea view …
€475,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL