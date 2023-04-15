Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

Crikvenica
8
Grad Crikvenica
8
Grad Opatija
5
Opatija
5
Krk
4
Grad Rijeka
3
Opcina Jelenje
1
Rab
1
3 room apartmentin Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 274,875
Kostrena Hills ⌂ residential complex – A11 Welcome to the advertisement for a high-quality r…
4 room apartmentin Lovran, Croatia
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 75 m² Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
LUXURY APARTMENT, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking distance of 40…
4 room apartmentin Lovran, Croatia
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 75 m² Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
LUXURY APARTMENT, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking distance of 40…
4 room apartmentin Lovran, Croatia
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
LUXURY APARTMENT, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking distance of 40…
4 room apartmentin Lovran, Croatia
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking dist…
3 room apartmentin Lovran, Croatia
3 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL, LOVRAN, NEW BUILDINGLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at …
3 room apartmentin Dramalj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 126 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 755,700
Modern high-quality and rare new building in the first row to the sea, Dramalj, Kačjak The K…
2 room apartmentin Dramalj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² Number of floors 2
€ 390,840
Modern high-quality and rare new building in the first row to the sea, Dramalj, Kačjak The K…
2 room apartmentin Dramalj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² Number of floors 2
€ 407,520
Modern high-quality and rare new building in the first row to the sea, Dramalj, Kačjak The K…
3 room apartmentin Dramalj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 123 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 712,240
New construction in Dramalj (Kačjak), 2nd row to the sea, penthouse The Kačjak project is lo…
3 room apartmentin Dramalj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 123 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 687,680
New construction in Dramalj (Kačjak), 2nd row to the sea, large terrace The Kačjak project i…
3 room apartmentin Dramalj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 136 m² Number of floors 2
€ 736,614
New construction in Dramalj (Kačjak), 1st row to the sea, large terrace and garden The Kačja…
3 room apartmentin Dramalj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 701,406
New construction in Dramalj (Kačjak), 2nd row to the sea, large terrace and garden The Kačja…
3 room apartmentin Dramalj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 126 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 793,485
Modern high-quality and rare new building in the first row to the sea, Dramalj, Kačjak The K…
3 room apartmentin Krk, Croatia
3 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 466,785
LUXURY APARTMENT, KRKA luxury apartment for sale in town Krk at a walking distance of 200 me…
3 room apartmentin Krk, Croatia
3 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 466,785
LUXURY APARTMENT, KRK, MALI KARTEC, NEW BUILDINGA luxury apartment for sale in town Krk at a…
5 room apartmentin Krk, Croatia
5 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 138 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 985,625
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL! KRK ISLAND, NEW BUILDING!A luxury apartment for sale in a new b…
5 room apartmentin Krk, Croatia
5 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 138 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 985,625
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL! KRK ISLAND, NEW BUILDING!A luxury apartment for sale in a new b…
4 room apartmentin Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 131 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 253,000
Apartment with garden and terrace, 131.25 m2, Banderevo, Rijeka A spacious apartment of 131…
4 room apartmentin Porat, Croatia
4 room apartment
Porat, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 450,001
LUXURY APARTMENT, KRK ISLAND, MALINSKA, VANTAČIĆI, NEW BUILDINGA luxury apartment for sale i…
4 room apartmentin Vantacici, Croatia
4 room apartment
Vantacici, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 430,001
LUXURY APARTMENT, KRK ISLAND, MALINSKA, VANTAČIĆI, NEW BUILDINGA luxury apartment for sale i…
4 room apartmentin Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
4 room apartment
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 130 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 350,000
Apartments on Rab with a sea view and a high rating on Airbnb and Booking This is a unique o…
3 room apartmentin Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 313,320
Rijeka, Kostrena - new building Beautiful three bedroom apartment of 78.33 m2 on the 4th fl…
4 room apartmentin Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
4 room apartment
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 111 m²
€ 333,690
Rijeka, Kostrena - new building Beautiful four bedroom apartment of 111.23 m2 on the ground…
4 room apartmentin Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
4 room apartment
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m²
€ 276,840
Rijeka, Kostrena - new building Beautiful four bedroom apartment of 92.28 m2 on the ground …
3 room apartmentin Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 270,840
Rijeka, Kostrena - new building Beautiful three bedroom apartment of total area of ​​90.28 …
3 room apartmentin Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 275,520
Rijeka, Kostrena - new building Beautiful three bedroom apartment of 85.10 m2 on the ground…
4 room apartmentin Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
4 room apartment
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 292,740
Rijeka, Kostrena - new building Beautiful four bedroom apartment of 97.58 m2 on the ground …
4 room apartmentin Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
4 room apartment
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 302,912
Rijeka, Kostrena - new building Beautiful four bedroom apartment of 94.66 m2 on the 1st flo…
3 room apartmentin Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m²
€ 262,140
Rijeka, Kostrena - new building Beautiful three bedroom apartment of 87.38 m2 on the ground…

