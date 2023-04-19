Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Požega-Slavonia County

Residential properties for sale in Požega-Slavonia County, Croatia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villain Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 387,965
Maksimir, Gornji Bukovac Three-room apartment with a living area of ​​73.50 m2 on the groun…
6 room housein Solin, Croatia
6 room house
Solin, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 242,000
Solin, Sveti Kajo, land of 1349m2 of regular shape with a house of 240 m2 on two floors. Th…
9 room housein Vodice, Croatia
9 room house
Vodice, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 255 m² Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
I24437 Ante Starčevića
3 room housein Vela Luka, Croatia
3 room house
Vela Luka, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 752,524
Villa 5 room villain Ljubotic, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Ljubotic, Croatia
4 bath 219 m²
€ 885,000
Welcome to this unique, statement piece property near one of the most beautiful sites in Cro…
Villa 4 room villain Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 137 m²
€ 479,000
Maksimir, Rome Luxurious four-room apartment with a total gross floor area of ​​137.46 m2 o…
Villa 4 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4 bath 1 000 m²
€ 9,000,000
Exclusive offer! Luxury villas Farkaš, Croatia, sell luxurious designer villa in the golf…
7 room housein Vrlika, Croatia
7 room house
Vrlika, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 550,000
Vrlika, we are selling an apartment house divided into five units with a total area of 600m2…
5 room housein Komiza, Croatia
5 room house
Komiza, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 175 m²
€ 380,000
Vis, Komiža, detached renovated stone house of 175 m2 The house is located in the old city …
6 room housein Zagreb, Croatia
6 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 270 m² Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
FOR SALE, DETACHED HOUSE, BIJENIK, 270m2, surrounded by greenery and silence, in excellent c…
2 room housein Soblinec, Croatia
2 room house
Soblinec, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
I23600 Dobrodol, Šiletići
Villa 4 room villain Opcina Sutivan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Opcina Sutivan, Croatia
4 bath 300 m²
€ 1,350,000

Properties features in Požega-Slavonia County, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir