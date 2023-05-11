Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Grad Porec
  5. Porec

Pool Residential properties for sale in Porec, Croatia

15 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 174 m²
€ 740,000
Villa 6 room villa in Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 199 m²
€ 780,000
3 room cottage in Varvari, Croatia
3 room cottage
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€ 520,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
€ 675,000
4 room house in Porec, Croatia
4 room house
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
€ 590,000
4 room house in Porec, Croatia
4 room house
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€ 599,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
€ 620,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€ 630,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
€ 635,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
€ 515,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€ 470,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€ 520,000
3 room house in Porec, Croatia
3 room house
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
€ 570,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
€ 650,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
€ 595,000
