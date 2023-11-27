Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Pazin
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Pazin, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa in Pazin, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Pazin, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 343 m²
Pazin, the administrative center of Istria County, was named the “heart of Istria” in the 19…
€1,04M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir