Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Zminj
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Zminj, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Gradisce, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Gradisce, Croatia
6 bath 260 m²
€ 800,000
Are you still searching for your ideal place of vacation? Perhaps amazing cuisine, stunning …
Villa 3 room villa in Zminj, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Zminj, Croatia
3 bath 315 m²
€ 580,000

Properties features in Opcina Zminj, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir