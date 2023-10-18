Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Opcina Zminj, Croatia

7 properties total found
3 room house in Grizili, Croatia
3 room house
Grizili, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,25M
3 room house in Grizili, Croatia
3 room house
Grizili, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€830,000
3 room house in Grizili, Croatia
3 room house
Grizili, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,60M
3 room house in Krnicari, Croatia
3 room house
Krnicari, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,50M
3 room house in Grizili, Croatia
3 room house
Grizili, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,50M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Grizili, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Grizili, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
ISTRIA, ŽMINJ - Completely renovated stone villa, consisting of 2 residential units This co…
€460,000
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Gradisce, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Gradisce, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 260 m²
Are you still searching for your ideal place of vacation? Perhaps amazing cuisine, stunning …
€800,000

Properties features in Opcina Zminj, Croatia

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

Mir