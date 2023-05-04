Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Visnjan
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
Villa 5 room villa in Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa 6 room villa in Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
€ 650,000
Villa 4 room villa in Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 585 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Visnjan, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Visnjan, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 850 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 3 room villa in Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
€ 1,208,000
Villa 3 room villa in Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
€ 920,000

Properties features in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir