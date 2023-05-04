Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Krapina-Zagorje County
  4. Opcina Veliko Trgovisce
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Veliko Trgovisce, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house in Dubrovcan, Croatia
5 room house
Dubrovcan, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 209,000
I22769 Dubrovčan

Properties features in Opcina Veliko Trgovisce, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir