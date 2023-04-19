Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Opcina Tkon

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Tkon, Croatia

1 property total found
4 room apartmentin Tkon, Croatia
4 room apartment
Tkon, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 270,000
Pašman, 150m from the ferry port, and literally 7m from the sandy beach, apartments under co…

Properties features in Opcina Tkon, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir