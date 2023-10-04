Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Tinjan
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Opcina Tinjan, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tinjan, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tinjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, TINJAN - Istrian rustic house Today, Tinjan is an area that proudly preserves its …
€1,10M

Properties features in Opcina Tinjan, Croatia

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir