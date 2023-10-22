Houses for sale in Opcina Tar-Vabriga, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Tar, Croatia
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern perfectionism in Istria, Rogovići (Poreč) On the outskirts of the village, with lots …
€1,19M
4 room house in Tar, Croatia
4 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 516 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,75M
5 room house in Tar, Croatia
5 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,25M
5 room house in Tar, Croatia
5 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 283 m²
€1,19M
6 room house in Tar, Croatia
6 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
€740,000
3 room house in Tar, Croatia
3 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
€560,000
4 room house in Tar, Croatia
4 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 516 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,75M
5 room house in Tar, Croatia
5 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 3
€615,000
3 room house in Tar, Croatia
3 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,45M
4 room house in Tar, Croatia
4 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,30M
3 room house in Tar, Croatia
3 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€850,000
4 room house in Tar, Croatia
4 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
€890,000
5 room house in Tar, Croatia
5 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 454 m²
€1,50M
3 room house in Tar, Croatia
3 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
€730,000
4 room house in Tar, Croatia
4 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,70M
4 room house in Tar, Croatia
4 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 516 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,75M
3 room house in Tar, Croatia
3 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
€350,000
4 room house in Tar, Croatia
4 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 516 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,75M
6 room house in Tar, Croatia
6 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 2
€3,00M
3 room house in Tar, Croatia
3 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
€595,000
3 room house in Tar, Croatia
3 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,45M
4 room house in Tar, Croatia
4 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,30M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tar, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, KAŠTELIR, TAR - Unique designer villa with sea view and greenery located at the entr…
€1,29M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Tar, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Tar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, KAŠTELIR - Beautiful luxury villa with swimming pool On the west coast of Istria, …
€2,50M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tar, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, KAŠTELIR - A villa with a view of the sea The municipality of Kaštelir-Labinci is …
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa in Tar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13304 Kaštelir, urban villa with swimming pool, sauna and gym A beau…
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa in Tar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 403 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13305 Kaštelir, urban villa with swimming pool, sauna and gym A beau…
€1,25M

