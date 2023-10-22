Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Tar-Vabriga

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Tar-Vabriga, Croatia

apartments
11
houses
27
38 properties total found
3 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/1
€349,000
3 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
€349,000
3 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/1
€349,000
3 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
€349,000
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Tar, Croatia
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern perfectionism in Istria, Rogovići (Poreč) On the outskirts of the village, with lots …
€1,19M
4 room house in Tar, Croatia
4 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 516 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,75M
5 room house in Tar, Croatia
5 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,25M
5 room house in Tar, Croatia
5 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 283 m²
€1,19M
6 room house in Tar, Croatia
6 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
€740,000
2 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3
€420,739
2 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 3
€362,487
3 room house in Tar, Croatia
3 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
€560,000
2 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 3
€371,968
4 room house in Tar, Croatia
4 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 516 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,75M
5 room house in Tar, Croatia
5 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 3
€615,000
3 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
€443,170
3 room house in Tar, Croatia
3 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,45M
4 room house in Tar, Croatia
4 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,30M
3 room house in Tar, Croatia
3 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€850,000
4 room house in Tar, Croatia
4 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
€890,000
5 room house in Tar, Croatia
5 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 454 m²
€1,50M
3 room house in Tar, Croatia
3 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
€730,000
4 room house in Tar, Croatia
4 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,70M
4 room house in Tar, Croatia
4 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 516 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,75M
3 room house in Tar, Croatia
3 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
€350,000
4 room house in Tar, Croatia
4 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 516 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,75M
3 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 3
€408,983
6 room house in Tar, Croatia
6 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 2
€3,00M
3 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
€443,170
3 room house in Tar, Croatia
3 room house
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
€595,000

Properties features in Opcina Tar-Vabriga, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir