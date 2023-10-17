Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
5 room house in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
5 room house
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,20M
4 room house in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4 room house
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
€990,000
4 room house in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4 room house
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,35M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern and comfortable villa for sale in a place in the hinterland of Sukosan, near Zadar. T…
€750,000
4 room house with furniture, with parking in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with parking
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
FILIP JAKOV, RAŠTANE - villa with pool Beautifully decorated villa for sale in a small tow…
€1,25M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, DEBELJAK - Luxury modern villa with pool and sea view Luxury villa for sale in Debel…
€1,15M
2 room house with furniture, with parking in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with parking
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
SUKOŠAN, DEBELJAK - holiday house with swimming pool In Debeljak, not far from Sukošan, we…
€498,000

Properties features in Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir