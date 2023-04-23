Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Međimurje County
  4. Opcina Strigova
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Strigova, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Grabrovnik, Croatia
4 room house
Grabrovnik, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 154 m²
€ 160,000
I24819 Grabrovnik

Properties features in Opcina Strigova, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir